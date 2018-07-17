Chippa set to sign former Chiefs defender?

Khumalo was released from Chiefs at the end of the 2017/18 season.

The defender is said to have been in the running for the Chippa job with fellow former teammate Tsepo Masilela.

“Khumalo is a player that can play the way that the coach wants him to play,” a source close to the club told Isolezwe.

“We initially thought Masilela would join the club, but Khumalo is the one that the coach prefers, he can fit into the club’s passing game and keeping the ball on the ground.”

“All the players playing in defence have done well but they could need cover as the season goes on.”

