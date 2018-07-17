 
menu
PSL News 17.7.2018 05:03 pm

Chippa set to sign former Chiefs defender?

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 29:Referee Victor Gomes gives Sibusiso Khumalo a red card the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on November 29, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 29:Referee Victor Gomes gives Sibusiso Khumalo a red card the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on November 29, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Sibusiso Khumalo is set to join Chippa United.

Khumalo was released from Chiefs at the end of the 2017/18 season.

The defender is said to have been in the running for the Chippa job with fellow former teammate Tsepo Masilela.

“Khumalo is a player that can play the way that the coach wants him to play,” a source close to the club told Isolezwe.

“We initially thought Masilela would join the club, but Khumalo is the one that the coach prefers, he can fit into the club’s passing game and keeping the ball on the ground.”

“All the players playing in defence have done well but they could need cover as the season goes on.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Dax set to join Chiefs this week? 23.7.2018
Chiefs fans want Ndoro at Amakhosi 23.7.2018
Sundowns win Shell Helix Ultra Cup 21.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.