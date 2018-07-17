Maritzburg unveil new kit and sponsor

The team of choice have ended their relationship with English sportswear brand Umbro.
The KZN side also became the latest Absa Premiership side to launch their kit for the 2018/2019 season after Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu.
#WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/ntTJgAkyj1
— Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) 17 July 2018
#WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/Th4J7zVypt
— Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) 17 July 2018
#WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/8xqkp8mV7T
— Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) 17 July 2018
#WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/TCmiQdiEKY
— Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) 17 July 2018
