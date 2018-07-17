 
PSL News 17.7.2018

Maritzburg unveil new kit and sponsor

Andrea Fileccia of Maritzburg United fails t ostop a free kick during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Platinum Stars at Harry Gwala Stadium on February 23, 2018 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United have announced their partnership with new kit sponsor Lotto.

The team of choice have ended their relationship with English sportswear brand Umbro.

The KZN side also became the latest Absa Premiership side to launch their kit for the 2018/2019 season after Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu.

 

