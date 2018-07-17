 
PSL News 17.7.2018 01:43 pm

Ndlanya advises Manyama to join Chiefs

Lebogang Manyama of Cape Town City during the 2016/17 PSL Awards at the Sandton Convention Centre. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Pollen Ndlanya believes Lebogang Manyama would be a good fit for Amakhosi should the player decides to return to the Absa Premiership next season.

According to reports in Turkey the Bafana Bafana striker got his clearance from the Turkish side Konyaspor and could return to play in South Africa.

Reports in SA suggest that Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United are interested in the striker.

“No doubt, Manyama will be a good signing for the club. He is that kind of a player that Chiefs need,” Ndlanya told Vodacom Soccer.

“They need as many good players as they can. The new coach needs quality players for him to compete in the new season.

“We know Lebo very well from his days at SuperSport, Cape Town City. He scores goals and is a quality player; the club should go all out to get his signature.

“Last season I complained about players, but this time they are trying, but it’s still not enough. The coach should be spoilt for choice.”

