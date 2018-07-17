Mosimane gives Tau his blessing for overseas move

The former Bafana Bafana mentor has tipped Tau to succeed at his next club.

“Game attitude, playwise, yes, he will make it overseas. He’s got good temperament. He can handle the pressure. He’s a big player,” Mosimane told SowetanLive.

“His finishing can be a lot better. We all know about it. We’ve spoken about it and once he gets it right, he’ll survive in any league,” he added.

“He’s been good to us. He served us loyally,” Mosimane continued.

“He’s a player from our development structure and for him to break the transfer record fee from an SA team to overseas fills me with joy. I’m happy for him. I wish him well,” concluded Mosimane.

