Jali set to make Sundowns debut today?

Jali could reunite with Oupa Manyisa, who he starred with in the Buccaneers’ midfield before Jali moved to Belgium to joined KV Oostende in 2014. However, it remains to be seen whether that partnership will rediscover its once-bright spark in the colours of the Brazilians.

“It’s a good thing that I am back in the country and I am playing for a team that’s in the Champions League. That’s the one thing that I want to win. It wasn’t nice losing in the final. I have told myself that my time will come,” Jali told Sundowns’ official website.

“I can’t say what people will see from me. They’ll just have to wait and see. They’ll see how much I have grown on the field. It’s good that I am in a team that wants to win every tournament they participate in. That’s when the competition for places comes in. That’s when you must fight to show how good you are.”

Meanwhile, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says Downs cannot afford to let the Togolese side leapfrog them to third place.

“It is very important that Togo don’t get full points because we are just one step in front. We will do the best that we can,” Mosimane said.

He went on to reveal there would be no debuts for Guinea Bisssu and Venezuelan internationals Toni Silva and Ali Meza, who have their work permits pending.

“We have a few injuries and other players did not come because they did not get work permits are waiting for work permit we are waiting for the papers to get work permits, but when we play in South Africa we will have everybody back,” the Sundowns coach said.

