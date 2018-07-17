 
PSL News 17.7.2018 10:15 am

Lakay completes Sundowns switch

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 12: Lyle Lakay of Cape Town City during the MTN 8 Quarter Final between Cape Town City FC and Polokwane City at Cape Town Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Petri Oeschger/Gallo Images)

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 12: Lyle Lakay of Cape Town City during the MTN 8 Quarter Final between Cape Town City FC and Polokwane City at Cape Town Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Petri Oeschger/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the signing of Cape Town City winger Lyle Lakay.

City boss John Comitis confirmed to Phakaaathi that he was in talks with Sundownws management to sell the former Bloemfontein Celtic man.

Now Sundowns have also confirmed the signing of the 26-year-old winger on their Twitter account.

“Lyle finally puts pen to paper! Let’s welcome him home Masandawana!” Read the club tweet.

Lakay is said to have been signed as a replacement to the outgoing Percy Tau.

The Cape Town-born winger has signed a three-year-deal with Sundowns.

