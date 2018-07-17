Lakay completes Sundowns switch

City boss John Comitis confirmed to Phakaaathi that he was in talks with Sundownws management to sell the former Bloemfontein Celtic man.

Now Sundowns have also confirmed the signing of the 26-year-old winger on their Twitter account.

“Lyle finally puts pen to paper! Let’s welcome him home Masandawana!” Read the club tweet.

Lakay is said to have been signed as a replacement to the outgoing Percy Tau.

The Cape Town-born winger has signed a three-year-deal with Sundowns.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.