Malesela trying new combinations at Chippa

United were knocked out by Free State Stars in the semifinals of the pre-season tournament.

“I tried a few players in different positions. We created more chances than Stars. We play these games so we can take lessons. We learned that wasting too many chances will get us in trouble and we could easily get eliminated in cup competitions that way.

“We have a couple of matches in Joburg this week and we will test more players in different positions.”

Malesela says he used his time away from United to do introspection on himself.

“It was frustrating. Yes, I asked myself a lot of questions – what did I get wrong? But it helped me a lot, I had time to reflect and think about new ideas that I can implement.

“I have many plans for this team, you will see my ideas as time goes on.

“I never gave serious attention to goal-scoring. We will work on it to score more goals,” concluded Malesela.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.