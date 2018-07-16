Khune hopes Billiat will lead Chiefs to glory this coming season

Long pass from Itumeleng Khune, finds Khama Billiat and it’s a goal!

Many Kaizer Chiefs fans must have imagined this scenario when the former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder signed for Amakhosi.

Billiat has over the years proved to have a great first touch and it helps that he has a keen eye for goal.

Khune admitted that it is exciting to think about this but also insisted that it is not only him who will dish out the passes to the 27-year-old attacker.

“You saw how great his first touch is,” said Khune after Billiat had made his debut for Amakhosi on Saturday afternoon in the Maize Cup.

“He is a great player. He can find spaces (in defence) and capitalises. He gave us a tough time while at Sundowns and I hope he brings the same here.

“We will find him with those quality passes so he can punish other clubs. But it will not only be my passes as we have a variety of great passers in the team,” said Khune.

