Young Chiefs defender joins Sundowns

Moses, who is an Amakhosi development graduate, confirmed the move on his Twitter account.

“I’m happy to announce that I’ve joined the Masandawana family. God has always been there for me and will always be there for me and my family. I want to thank Mamelodi Sundowns and the president for showing belief in me. Looking forward to working and growing with the team,” tweeted the defender.

“I am said to leave the club (Chiefs) but happy for the new opportunity.

“Time to move onto my next challenge. I want to thank Kaizer Chiefs. My time spent there has molded me into the man and player I am today. I want to thank my family, teammates and the Amakhosi Faithful for all the love and support shown.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.