PSL News 16.7.2018 02:55 pm

Young Chiefs defender joins Sundowns

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns celebrating their league championship during the Absa Premiership match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns at Dr Molemela Stadium on May 12, 2018 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by CharlŽ Lombard/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns have signed young Kaizer Chiefs defender Tristan Luke Moses.

Moses, who is an Amakhosi development graduate, confirmed the move on his Twitter account.

“I’m happy to announce that I’ve joined the Masandawana family. God has always been there for me and will always be there for me and my family. I want to thank Mamelodi Sundowns and the president for showing belief in me. Looking forward to working and growing with the team,” tweeted the defender.

“I am said to leave the club (Chiefs) but happy for the new opportunity.

“Time to move onto my next challenge. I want to thank Kaizer Chiefs. My time spent there has molded me into the man and player I am today. I want to thank my family, teammates and the Amakhosi Faithful for all the love and support shown.”

