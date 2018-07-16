Eymael unfazed by losing Chiefs job

Solinas was unveiled as the club’s new coach on Friday.

“He speaks French and he was at Stars when I was at Polokwane City and he was also in Algeria at ES Setif,” Eymael was quoted as saying by The Sowetan.

“He’s a good coach who likes his team to play with plenty of possession so all the best to him at Kaizer Chiefs,” Eymael added.

“If no big team wants to sign me it’s no problem. I have said before that I will show commitment to Stars if no concrete offer comes in,” concluded the Belgian coach.

Eymael Stars’ lost 6-5 to Chiefs on penalties in the final of the Maize Cup over the weekend.

