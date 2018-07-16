 
menu
PSL News 16.7.2018 10:54 am

Eymael unfazed by losing Chiefs job

Phakaaaathi Reporter
Luc Eymael

Luc Eymael

Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael is not bitter about losing out on the Kaizer Chiefs job to Giovanni Solinas.

Solinas was unveiled as the club’s new coach on Friday.

“He speaks French and he was at Stars when I was at Polokwane City and he was also in Algeria at ES Setif,” Eymael was quoted as saying by The Sowetan.

“He’s a good coach who likes his team to play with plenty of possession so all the best to him at Kaizer Chiefs,” Eymael added.

“If no big team wants to sign me it’s no problem. I have said before that I will show commitment to Stars if no concrete offer comes in,” concluded the Belgian coach.

Eymael Stars’ lost 6-5 to Chiefs on penalties in the final of the Maize Cup over the weekend.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Dax set to join Chiefs this week? 23.7.2018
Eymael vows to keep Stars on top 23.7.2018
Chiefs fans want Ndoro at Amakhosi 23.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.