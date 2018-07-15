The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper has expressed optimism that the players will adjust well to the tactics of new Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas.

“He [Giovanni] told us his philosophy and how he wants us to play on and off the ball‚” Khune told TimesLIVE.

“We struggled a bit under coach Steve because a lot of us couldn’t adjust to what he wanted from us as players.”

After three barren seasons‚ there is a renewed hope at Amakhosi after the appointment of Solinas last Friday.

Khune feels it is a must that Chiefs find success under Solinas after three trophyless seasons under Komphela.

“We have to go back to winning trophies‚” Khune said.

“That is our culture. We as players told ourselves that we do not want to be remembered as the generation that broke the record of not winning trophies.”

“The team has been under pressure for the last three seasons‚” he said.

“We just need to win trophies for the club. For the past three seasons we haven’t been celebrating.”

