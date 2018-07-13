 
PSL News 13.7.2018 10:39 am

Konyaspor terminates Manyama’s contract – reports

Lebogang Manyama of Cape Town City FC wins the Absa Premiership Top Goal Scorerer, Footballer of the Season and Absa Premiership Player's Player of the Season during the 2016/17 PSL Awards at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg South Africa on 10 July 2017 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana striker Lebogang Manyama’s contract with Konyaspor has been reportedly terminated by mutual agreement.

According to several reports in Turkey, Konyaspor has terminated the striker’s contract and he is now a free agent.

Manyama struggled to get into the starting line up at the club last season.

The Former Cape Town City captain was left frustrated when he was not registered in the second half of last season.

Manyama has not ruled out a possible return to the Absa Premiership.

Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are believed to be interested in the player.

