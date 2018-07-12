Nomvethe and Khenyeza’s experience key for AmaZulu – Johnson

Reports suggested that the duo could be on their way out of Usuthu or they could be redeployed to new roles in the club. However, Johnson insists that they can still contribute to the team.

“As a coach I say yes, but I don’t know what management will say. We need to make our football better, and as long as they can contribute to the team, why not keep them? Bhele and Mabhuti have been looking after themselves better than most players today. This is why I like them,” Johnson was quoted as saying by SunSport.

Usuthu’s participation in next season’s edition of the MTN8 hangs in the balance as the PSL intends to appeal Judge Fisher’s ruling to set aside Arbitrator William Mokhari’s ruling that saw Ajax Cape Town deducted points.

“We’re prepared for any eventuality,” he said. “We will not be personally involved in this matter, for obvious reasons. I am doing my job and the players are doing theirs too.

“If the PSL says we’re taking part in the top eight then we will go for it. If not, we will gear up for the season ahead. We’re more focused now than ever before. Remember, we’re building a brand here.”

