SuperSport unveil new signings

United unveiled James Keene, Washington Arubi and Luke Fleurs at a press conference on Wednesday evening.

Arubi joins Matsatsantsa from National First Division side Stellenbosch FC. The Zimbabwean shotstopper will replace Reyaad Pieterse who is set to leave the club in the coming weeks.

Keene joins United as free agent after leaving Bidvest Wits last season following the expiry of his contract.

“Introducing our new signings. JamesKeene28, Washington Arubi and Luke Fleurs. We welcome you,” read a tweet from United.

