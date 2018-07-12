 
PSL News 12.7.2018 10:12 am

SuperSport unveil new signings

Phakaaathi Reporter
SuperSport United have announced their first three signings in the current transfer window.

United unveiled James Keene, Washington Arubi and Luke Fleurs at a press conference on Wednesday evening.

Arubi joins  Matsatsantsa from National First Division side Stellenbosch FC. The Zimbabwean shotstopper will replace Reyaad Pieterse who is set to leave the club in the coming weeks.

Keene joins United as free agent after leaving Bidvest Wits last season following the expiry of his contract.

“Introducing our new signings. JamesKeene28, Washington Arubi and Luke Fleurs. We welcome you,” read a tweet from United.

