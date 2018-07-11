 
PSL News 11.7.2018 04:03 pm

Khama Billiat’s salary at Chiefs revealed

Kaizer Chiefs players Willard Katsande and Khama Billiat at Amakhosi's training grounds in Naturena.

Khama Billiat has become the highest paid football player in the Absa Premiership after joining Kaizer Chiefs.

Billiat signed a three-year deal with Chiefs after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane confirmed they offered Billiat a big-money deal, but lost to Chiefs.

According to Sport24, the Zimbabwean international is earning R10 million a year before tax, which comes up to R833 333 a month.

After 38% tax, Billiat reportedly takes home R515 000 a month.

