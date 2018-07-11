Khama Billiat’s salary at Chiefs revealed

Billiat signed a three-year deal with Chiefs after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane confirmed they offered Billiat a big-money deal, but lost to Chiefs.

According to Sport24, the Zimbabwean international is earning R10 million a year before tax, which comes up to R833 333 a month.

After 38% tax, Billiat reportedly takes home R515 000 a month.

ALSO READ: Football agent agrees to pay fine for price fixing

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.