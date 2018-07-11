 
PSL News 11.7.2018 01:21 pm

Former Chiefs goalkeeper set to leave SuperSport

Reyaad Pieterse of Supersport United (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

SuperSport United boss Stan Matthews says goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse wants to leave the club.

Matthews confirmed there were clubs interested in the goalkeeper.

The 26-year-old joined United from Amakhosi in 2016.

“Reyaad has expressed that he hasn’t gotten the game time he would have liked last season‚” Matthews was quoted by The Sowetan.

“I don’t think he is that happy about not getting that game time.

“The discussion I had with him was that if there is a move out there for him then we would entertain it.

“He has delivered for me and is a true professional, but Ronwen has proven to be our number one.

“And Ronwen has been with us since he was 12.

“There has been some interest in Reyaad both locally and internationally.

“We are open to it, but that is something that him‚ his agent and myself are talking about.

“We have given him the green light to him if a good offer comes. From a business perspective, it will also help balance the books.”

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

