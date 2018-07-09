 
PSL News 9.7.2018 05:03 pm

Chiefs part ways with technical director     

Former Kaizer Chiefs technical advisor Robertus ‘Rob’ Hutting and Amkhosi chairman Kaizer Motaung.

Kaizer Chiefs have decided against renewing technical director Rob Hutting’s contract.

Hutting joined Amakhosi on a short -term contract half way through last season.

The 62-year-old was seen as a potential replacement for Steve Komphela when he was appointed in January.

Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung confirmed Huntting’s departure from the club.

“Hutting is no longer with the team. You will remember that he had signed a short-term contract – a six-month contract. The club decided against renewing his contract. He won’t be part of the team next season,” said Motaung.

