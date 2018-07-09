Motaung calls for patience as search for new coach continues

With just over three weeks before the start of the 2018/19 season, Chiefs are still looking for a new coach to replace Steve Komphela who left the club before the end of last season.

Several coaches including the likes of Patrice Carteron and Bafana Bafana’s Stuart Baxter, but Chiefs are yet to find the suitable candidate. The delay has led to club fans to take on social media to voice their anger.

“You must remember that our fans have expectations,” Motaung said. “We have to make sure that whoever we appoint understands the pressure that comes with the job. It’s got to be a mature person. Unfortunately most of the qualified coaches who are quality are not available. You have to dig deep. We aren’t going to go out and just appoint anyone because we are under pressure.”

“We would rather be patient and appoint the right person at the right time. We aren’t going to make promises, we aren’t going to commit to any deadlines or succumb to pressure. Pressure is there. It’s normal. Fortunately Chiefs is a big organisation, it has structures. You saw when Steve left, we still sustained the quality and got to where we wanted to be which was to at least finish in third place,” continued Motaung.

“I think that (Patrick) Mabedi is capable with the technical staff that we have.

“Mabedi, definitely, will never be the head coach of Kaizer Chiefs.

“But he is a caretaker coach and he has been the assistant coach. He is quality and he is delivering as an assistant coach. But being a head coach is something else. Actually, I would apply for that job too because when the team loses I get the flak. Maybe I should take over because when the team isn’t scoring I must be a goal scorer,” explained Motaung.

“I must get the best coach. When the team isn’t winning, I and the coach get the blame. It’s not an easy task,” Motaung jokingly said. “What I am saying is let’s be patient and calm.

“We are doing this soberly. We aren’t doing this out of emotions. We respect the fans. That’s why we are taking our time so that we bring a quality coach,” concluded Motaung.

