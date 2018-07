Lunga is set to join Golden Arrows in the current transfer window from Zimbabwean club Chicken Inn.

“Devine is out of this world. His void will be difficult to fill,” Antipas told reporters in Zimbabwe.

Lunga was spotted by Abafana Bes’thende at the 2018 Cosafa Cup.

