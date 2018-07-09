 
PSL News 9.7.2018 03:04 pm

Rollers coach hints at Kaizer Chiefs move

Phakaaathi Reporter
Township Rollers coach Nikola Kavazovic with Mamelodi Sundowns Pitso Mosimane.

With the SA Football Association (Safa) seemingly reluctant to release Stuart Baxter, Kaizer Chiefs could announce Township Rollers coach Nikola Kavazovic as their new coach.

In what could be taken as a hint that Chiefs and the Serbian coach are in talks, Kavazovic posted a picture of himself with Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane. The caption said: “Still hope to see you on opposite bench on 21st. You never know.”

Kavazovic posted the tweet after Rollers edged Sundowns 1-0 in a friendly match this past weekend.

Chiefs are set to play Sundowns in the Shell Felix Ultra Cup at FNB Stadium on July 21.

Meanwhile, Chiefs are said to have decided against renewing the contract of technical director Rob Hutting.

Hutting joined Amakhosi in January, but failed to help the team win the Nedbank Cup and the league title, and now Chiefs have decided not to renew his short-term contract.

