Hachi joined Sundowns from Alger in January 2017.

After spending a year with the Brazilians, he was sent out on loan to Chippa United in January this year, but upon his return was deemed surplus to requirements and was released by Sundowns.

The Algerian has now returned to his former team, MC Alger.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.