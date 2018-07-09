Sundowns made to wait for Mahlambi

As reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Sundowns are interested in bringing Mahlambi back to South Africa to replace the outgoing Percy Tau.

However, Mahlambi’s agent Glyn Binkin said the Red Devils coach, Patrice Carteron, wanted to see him first before taking any decision on his future.

“No decisions have been made as yet regarding Phakamani. There is a new coach at the club who wants to see the player first before any decisions are made about his future,” Binkin told KingFut.

The 20-year-old attacker signed a four-year deal with Al Ahly in 2017 after helping Bidvest Wits win the league title.

He became the first South African to play and win a league title in Egypt when he helped lead Al Ahly to victory.

