Tendai Ndoro linked with Kaizer Chiefs

According to Ndoro’s agent Gary Cassisa says the striker is linked with Chiefs.

Amakhosi have not made an offer for the striker but Cassisa hope to find a new home for the striker soon.

“We have heard that Chiefs are interested in Tendai but at this stage there’s no offer for him from them or any other club,” Cassisa told Sunday World.

“We just have to wait and see until Chiefs and SuperSport United appoint coaches. Maybe then there’ll be something concrete. We are in talks with three teams but there are no formal offers.”

“He enjoyed his time at Ajax but with all this situation it was a mutual decision that he leaves the club. The environment was no longer good for him. He’s training by himself, and he looks sharp,” Cassisa said.

“Any team that finds him now, he’s going to score them goals. Ndoro is a natural goal scorer. He’s in good mental state as well.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.