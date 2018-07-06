I can’t wait to play against Chiefs – Letlotlo

Letlotlo move to Baroka from Chiefs in search of game time after he was promoted to the first team two season ago and failed to get a regular berth in the squad.

The Chiefs development graduate is looking forward to facing his former side in Baroka colours.

“I am grateful for the move to Baroka FC because I will get game time,” Letlotlo spoke on Baroka’s platforms.

“I promise the supporters that I will score goals this season is mine.

“I am looking forward to playing against Chiefs. I can’t wait for that game.”

