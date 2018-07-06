 
PSL News 6.7.2018 03:34 pm

I can’t wait to play against Chiefs – Letlotlo

Emmanuel Letlotlo of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Emmanuel Letlotlo of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

New Baroka FC striker Emmanuel Letlotlo is happy with his loan move from Kaizer Chiefs.

Letlotlo move to Baroka from Chiefs in search of game time after he was promoted to the first team two season ago and failed to get a regular berth in the squad.

The Chiefs development graduate is looking forward to facing his former side in Baroka colours.

“I am grateful for the move to Baroka FC because I will get game time,” Letlotlo spoke on Baroka’s platforms.

“I promise the supporters that I will score goals this season is mine.

“I am looking forward to playing against Chiefs. I can’t wait for that game.”

