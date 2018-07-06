Former Chiefs striker returns to Zambia  

The Zambian was signed by Amakhosi at the beginning of the 2016/17 season and was released at the end of the same season.

He spent then joined Baroka last season but struggled for game time and was axed.

Phakaaathi has learned that Macha trained with Leopards in hopes of signing for them. However, the striker trained for two days and informed the team that he would like to attend to a personal matter in Zambia.

Leopards were expecting Macha to return to South Africa but he has not communicated with the team for close to two weeks.

