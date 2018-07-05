Sundowns close in on Rantie

Rantie is a free agent after Turkish side Genclerbirligi terminated his contract in January.

According to Sun Sport, Rantie was one of Sundowns’ top transfer targets for the current transfer window.

READ: English club tables final offer for Percy Tau

Sundowns have already added Toni Silva and Jose Ali Meza to their striking department, with Percy Tau expected to leave for England.

Jeremy Brockie has not put the ball in the back of the net since joining Sundowns from SuperSport United, which has left Pitso Mosimane signing more strikers following the departure of Khama Billiat, while Tau is expected to leave.

ALSO READ: Sundowns defender wants European move

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.