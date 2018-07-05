Mahlambi tipped to replace Tau at Sundowns

Tau is expected to complete his move to English premiership side Brighton & Hove Albion.

According to Sport24, Sundowns are looking to convince Al Ahly to release Mahlambi on loan.

READ: Sundowns defender wants European move

Mahlambi has been a regular in Al Ahly’s set up since moving to the Egyptian Premier league in 2017.

The young Bafana Bafana forward won titles with Al Ahly since joining the club.

ALSO READ: English club tables final offer for Percy Tau

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.