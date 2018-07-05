 
menu
PSL News 5.7.2018 03:33 pm

Mahlambi tipped to replace Tau at Sundowns

Phakamani Mahlambi training with Al Ahly teammates.

Phakamani Mahlambi training with Al Ahly teammates.

Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly interested in bringing Phakamani Mahlambi back to South Africa to replace the outgoing Percy Tau.

Tau is expected to complete his move to English premiership side Brighton & Hove Albion.

According to Sport24, Sundowns are looking to convince Al Ahly to release Mahlambi on loan.

READ: Sundowns defender wants European move

Mahlambi has been a regular in Al Ahly’s set up since moving to the Egyptian Premier league in 2017.

The young Bafana Bafana forward won titles with Al Ahly since joining the club.

ALSO READ: English club tables final offer for Percy Tau

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Mnguni gives Lakay advise on how to succeed at Sundowns   23.7.2018
Brockie likens first Sundowns goal to waiting for new born baby 23.7.2018
Tau happy to leave Brighton on loan 22.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.