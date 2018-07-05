Cheeseboy set to join Highlands Park?

Mokoena has been without a club since he was released by Ajax Cape Town in the 2016/2017 season.

Highlands coach Owen Da Gama confirmed to Phakaaathi that ‘Cheeseboy’, as Mokoena is affectionately known in football fraternity, is undergoing a trial with his team.

“Yes Lebo is here training with,” Owen Da Gama told Phakaaathi.

“He has been with us since Monday, it has been a week and so far so good.

“He is not a boy who picks up weight easily so he is fit. We have retained most of our players from last season and we need a few players in few positions to cover.

“We definitely need someone with his experience in the squad for next season,” concluded Da Gama.

