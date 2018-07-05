‘Unforgiving’ European weather drives SA stars back home

The likes of Tefu Mashamaite, Ayanda Patosi, Darren Keet, Granwald Scott, among others have all made premature returns to the country after spending little time abroad.

Andile Jali has become the latest to catch the flight back home after making over a century of appearances for Belgium side KV Oostende in five seasons, and has since joined Mamelodi Sundowns.

Former Bafana Bafana winger Delron Buckley spent close to two decades of his playing career in Europe where he donned the colors of German sides Borrusia Dortmund, VfL Bielefeld, Mainz 05 among others, and Switzerland side FC Basel before he moved to Maritzburg United where he hung up his boots in 2014.

Buckley, seemingly, could withstand the intense weather conditions in Europe, but says it seems to be a challenge for players nowadays hence they flock back home.

“Europe has deep coldness and deep winter rain and I know that the majority of South African players spend about two years aboard on average and they come back because they can’t handle the cold,” he told this website.

However, there are the likes of Thulani Serero, May Mahlangu, Dino Ndlovu, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Keagan Dolly, to name just a few, who are flying Mzansi’s flag aboard. Mameloldi Sundowns star player Percy Tau looks likely to join them soon as his move to English side Brighton Hove & Albion seems imminent.

Buckley reckons if Tau’s move does indeed materialize, the 24-year-old can only become a better player.

“Percy has progressed in the past 12 months that he has been playing for Sundowns. He is a top player and there is no doubt that he will make it anywhere in Europe,” said Buckley.

He added: “If he goes to England, he will learn to play the game in a top athlete way and learn much more than he will be able to learn in South Africa. He will be a totally different player and that is the experience that I had after a played in Germany for 18 years.”

