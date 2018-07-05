Baxter comments on Chiefs’ search for a coach  

Baxter, who won two league titles, the Nedbank Cup and MTN8 with Chiefs, has been linked with a return to Naturena.

“I think when clubs choose their coaches, many times they don’t think ‘is that coach who can coach at this club?’ They ask ‘is that a good coach?’,” said Baxter in an interview with Brandon Baatjies on Y2TV.

“And I think also the coaches don’t say ‘am I an appropriate coach for that club’, because they’re so flattered they just take the job. The coach needs to ask himself; ‘Can I deal with the pressure, can I produce a brand of football the people want to see and can I win things?’

“Don’t just think ‘Can I pick up that cheque at the end of the month?’, because that’s doomed to failure. And the club needs to look at the same thing; ‘Is this coach one that will handle the pressure, will handle these big players, will he be able to produce younger players? Will he be able to give us trophies?” Baxter concluded.

