 
menu
PSL News 5.7.2018 12:47 pm

Baxter comments on Chiefs’ search for a coach  

Stuart Baxter, coach of South Africa (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Stuart Baxter, coach of South Africa (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has outlined factors that Kaizer Chiefs need to look at when selecting a new coach.

Baxter, who won two league titles, the Nedbank Cup and MTN8 with Chiefs, has been linked with a return to Naturena.

“I think when clubs choose their coaches, many times they don’t think ‘is that coach who can coach at this club?’ They ask ‘is that a good coach?’,” said Baxter in an interview with Brandon Baatjies on Y2TV.

“And I think also the coaches don’t say ‘am I an appropriate coach for that club’, because they’re so flattered they just take the job. The coach needs to ask himself; ‘Can I deal with the pressure, can I produce a brand of football the people want to see and can I win things?’

“Don’t just think ‘Can I pick up that cheque at the end of the month?’, because that’s doomed to failure. And the club needs to look at the same thing; ‘Is this coach one that will handle the pressure, will handle these big players, will he be able to produce younger players? Will he be able to give us trophies?” Baxter concluded.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Dax set to join Chiefs this week? 23.7.2018
Chiefs fans want Ndoro at Amakhosi 23.7.2018
Sundowns win Shell Helix Ultra Cup 21.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.