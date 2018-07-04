Baroka explain Gnanduillet’s sudden release

Bakgaga caused a stir when they released the Ivorian striker barely a month after signing him from Blackpool.

READ: Former Chiefs striker Zulu among new Baroka signings

His sudden release raised speculation in the media that Gnanduillet was not in new coach Wedson Nyirenda’s plans for the new season.

Mammila, however, has dismissed these reports.

“That is far from the truth. What happened is that one of our foreign boys has South African parents, so we were hoping to register him as a local. We then found out that the process to register him would take a lot of time, so we asked Blackpool to take him back. He will be with Blackpool until January and I’m sure by then we would have created a space for him,” said Mammila.

“We have filled our foreign spots and that is the only reason why Gnanduillet was not registered with the League,” added Mammila.

Meanwhile, as reported on Tuesday, Baroka have signed David Zulu, Emmanuel Letlotlo, Charles Molapo, Elvis Chipezeze, Tshediso Patjie, Bheki Maliba, Bonginkosi Makume, Siseko Manana, Ananias Gebhardt, Shabani Hussein and Orebotse Mongae.

READ: Did Chiefs sweeten Chawapiwa’s move with Letlotlo’s loan deal?

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.