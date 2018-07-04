Former Chiefs winger fails trial at Maritzburg

Chirambadare was invited by the Team of Choice to train after he was released by Chiefs at the end of last season, however, he did not do enough to convince Maritzburg to offer him a contract.

“Ed has left Maritzburg United. The coach was very polite and honest. The club has already exhausted the foreign quota. He told us that he likes the boy but doesn’t want to sign him and loan him out,” Chirambadare’s agent Mike Ngobeni was quoted as saying by IOL.

“We are still assessing few options and we will take it from there,” Ngobeni added.

