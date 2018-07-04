 
PSL News 4.7.2018 10:06 am

Former Chiefs winger fails trial at Maritzburg

Edmore Chirambadare of Kaizer Chiefs looks to get past Deolin Mekoa of Maritzburg Utd during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs at Harry Gwala Stadium on February 11, 2017 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Edmore Chirambadare has failed to impress the technical team at Maritzburg United.

Chirambadare was invited by the Team of Choice to train after he was released by Chiefs at the end of last season, however, he did not do enough to convince Maritzburg to offer him a contract.

“Ed has left Maritzburg United. The coach was very polite and honest. The club has already exhausted the foreign quota. He told us that he likes the boy but doesn’t want to sign him and loan him out,” Chirambadare’s agent Mike Ngobeni was quoted as saying by IOL.

“We are still assessing few options and we will take it from there,” Ngobeni added.

