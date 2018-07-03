Former Chiefs striker Zulu among new Baroka signings

Zulu joins Bakgaga as a free agent following the end of his contract with Royal Eagles, while Letlotlo has been signed on a season-long loan from Kaizer Chiefs.

Molapo was signed from Swaziland’s Malanti Chiefs. He scored 17 goals in 24 appearances for Chiefs last season.

Baroka CEO Morgan Mammila is hoping the new striking force will take Bakgaga to new heights next season.

“David is a good striker and we’re hoping that he will finally show his worth here at Baroka. Molapo was the top goalscorer in Swaziland, so we hope he will continue his scoring spree here,” Mammila told Phakaaathi.

Meanwhile, Baroka have also signed Elvis Chipezeze, Tshediso Patjie, Bheki Maliba, Bonginkosi Makume, Siseko Manana, Ananias Gebhardt, Shabani Hussein and Orebotse Mongae.|

The team has released Armand Gnanduillet back to his team Blackpool after failing to secure a foreign spot for him.

