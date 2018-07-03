Billiat sets Kaizer Chiefs target

Billiat joined the Soweto giants from Mamelodi Sundowns during the current transfer period.

The Zimbabwean international hopes to help the Amakhosi get back to winning ways after they struggled to collect trophies during the past three seasons.

READ: Chiefs coy over Dax’s presence at training

“When I got here, it was easy for me, and the guys welcomed me so well. It just feels like I’ve been here before,” the winger told Kaizer Chiefs TV.

“You always want to achieve the team goals. The team has got its own goals and we have also got our personal goals.

“I believe we are here for the same goal. We want to win trophies and put the team where it belongs.”

ALSO READ: Nomvethe to discuss future plans with AmaZulu management

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.