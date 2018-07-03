 
PSL News 3.7.2018 12:51 pm

Billiat sets Kaizer Chiefs target

Khama Billiat of Zimbabwe score a penalty during the 2018 COSAFA cup semifinals match between Lesotho and Zimbabwe at Peter Mokaba Stadium.(Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Khama Billiat would like to help Kaizer Chiefs win silverware this coming season.

Billiat joined the Soweto giants from Mamelodi Sundowns during the current transfer period.

The Zimbabwean international hopes to help the Amakhosi get back to winning ways after they struggled to collect trophies during the past three seasons.

READ: Chiefs coy over Dax’s presence at training

“When I got here, it was easy for me, and the guys welcomed me so well. It just feels like I’ve been here before,” the winger told Kaizer Chiefs TV.

“You always want to achieve the team goals. The team has got its own goals and we have also got our personal goals.

“I believe we are here for the same goal. We want to win trophies and put the team where it belongs.”

ALSO READ: Nomvethe to discuss future plans with AmaZulu management

