Pitso praises Botswana’s Township Rollers

Tau is believed to be staying away in order to push for a move to Europe where English Premier League side Brighton are said to be interested in the 24-year-old.

However, Downs faced Botswana side Township Rollers in a friendly on Sunday from which Masandawana emerged 3-0 victors as they prepare for a visit to Togo where they will confront AS Togo-Port in the Champions League group stages on July 17.

“We played a good opponent and this will help our preparations. We have just come back for pre-season training and we had just five days of practice before this friendly. It showed … our tempo is a little bit low, but we will get there, we had to look at some of our new players, how we integrate them into the team, and we also had to look at our regulars from the previous season, and see their shape,” Mosimane told the Rollers official website.

READ: Jali should have stayed in Europe – Zungu

The one-time Caf Coach-of-the-Year and 2016 Champions League winner fancied Rollers to do well in the Champions League, although they are in Group A which also consists of record champions Al-Ahly and two-time winners Esperance.

“Rollers are a big club, but there is room for growth. They should focus on winning their domestic league, which qualifies them for the Champions League, and also focus on going as far as possible in the Champions League. The exposure is good for improving the experience and quality of the club, and the more you progress in the tournament the better the revenue stream, and this can strengthen the financial muscle of the club,” said Mosimane.

The former Bafana Bafana mentor went on to stroke Rollers’ ego when he said they met Absa Premiership standards.

“Rollers should consider themselves a PSL club. I am not undermining Botswana football, I have respect for the potential it has, but we know South Africa has made great progress in the commercialisation of the league. Rollers need to play more against PSL clubs to create a relationship and maintain a similar level of professional administration.”

ALSO READ: PSL ‘Big Three’ in race to sign Manyama

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.