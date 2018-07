Shilongo was signed by Smouha SC after leaving the newly branded Pyramids FC, which was known as Al Assiouty Sport.

The Namibian forward joined Al Assiouty Sport, which was bought by chairman of Saudi Arabia’s Sports Authority Turki Al-Sheikh and renamed Pyramids FC from Platinum Stars.

The former Dikwena striker played 15 games across all competitions and scored six while providing two assists.

