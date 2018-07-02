 
Chiefs coy over Dax’s presence at training

John Takwara of Zimbabwe and Andriamirado Andrianarimanana of Madagscar during the COSAFA Cup match between Zimbabwe and Madagascar at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on June 28, 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs couldn’t confirm the presence of new signing Andriamirado Andrianarimanana in training.

Chiefs signed the Madagascan midfielder from Fosa Juniors after the player known as Dax impressed Chiefs management in the recent Cosafa Cup.

Reports suggest that Dax is still with his team in Madagascar and featured in a match for the side over the weekend.

“Once preseason starts we do everything behind closed doors,” Chiefs communications officer Vina Maphosa told Phakaaathi.

“We can’t talk about the players that are in training right now or that are in camp. We are in our preparation stages and we can’t answer the questions about certain players.

“Once we are done will invite the media and make announcements through our platforms.”

