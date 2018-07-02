 
menu
PSL News 2.7.2018 02:32 pm

Chiefs to play City in Mbombela this month

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Mpho Matsi of Cape Town City FC and Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on September 13, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Mpho Matsi of Cape Town City FC and Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on September 13, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs have committed to yet another pre-season game just a week after they would have played Mamelodi Sundowns in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup at FNB Stadium.

Stadium Management SA’s new managing director Bertie Grobbelaar told the media at a briefing on Monday afternoon that Amakhosi will meet Cape Town City in Nelspruit on July 28.

“We are now just finalising the paperwork and the teams have committed themselves. The match will be played on July 28 at Mbombela Stadium,” said Grobbelaar.

READ: Sundowns striker linked with Kaizer Chiefs

He also didn’t refute suggestions that the Shell Helix Ultra Cup may develop into a four-team tournament in the future, taking the format of the defunct Charity Cup.

“We will see how it develops. Our aim is to stay relevant and to bring a product that the fans want. For now we have a three-year contract and we will see how it goes,” he said.

For more on this story, get yourself a copy of Phakaaathi inside The Citizen on Tuesday.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.