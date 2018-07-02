Chiefs to play City in Mbombela this month

Stadium Management SA’s new managing director Bertie Grobbelaar told the media at a briefing on Monday afternoon that Amakhosi will meet Cape Town City in Nelspruit on July 28.

“We are now just finalising the paperwork and the teams have committed themselves. The match will be played on July 28 at Mbombela Stadium,” said Grobbelaar.

He also didn’t refute suggestions that the Shell Helix Ultra Cup may develop into a four-team tournament in the future, taking the format of the defunct Charity Cup.

“We will see how it develops. Our aim is to stay relevant and to bring a product that the fans want. For now we have a three-year contract and we will see how it goes,” he said.

