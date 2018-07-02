Court rules in favour of Ajax in Ndoro case

The ruling means Ajax have officially been reinstated in the Absa Premiership, with the results of the promotion/relegation play-offs now invalid.

Judge Fisher also referred the matter to FIFA Player Status Committe to make a ruling on Ndoro’s status.

As things stand, Ajax returns to 15th spot in the Absa Premiership, while AmaZulu regain their eighth spot at the expense of SuperSport United.

It’s not clear at this stage if the Premier Soccer League will appeal the ruling or not.

Efforts to get a comment from the League proved fruitless.

