PSL ‘Big Three’ in race to sign Manyama

Manyama is said to be unhappy at Turkey and is keen on a move back to South Africa.

Now a source close to the player says Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns are ready to go head-to-head for the signature of the former Footballer of the Season.

“All I can say is that Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns are interested in Manyama. But remember that unlike [Andile] Jali, he is not a free agent so teams will have to negotiate his release with Konyaspor. Maybe he will come back on loan, but what I know is that Manyama is not keen to return to Turkey,” said the source.

Manyama joined Konyaspor from Cape Town City at the beginning of last season, but made just seven league appearances for the Turkish outfit, managing just one start in the process.

