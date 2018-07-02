Pirates to offer Matlaba to Wits to sweeten Hlatshwayo deal?

Pirates unveiled nine players in the current transfer window but are said to be keen to sign Hlatshwayo before the start of next season.

Now Bucs are believed to be keen to send Matlaba to Wits in a swap deal that could see Hlatshwayo going the other way.

Matlaba’s agent Abbie Rasimphi, however, is adamant that the Bafana Bafana defender will stay with Pirates.

“Everything is up to Pirates, but I am sure that he will stay at Pirates next season,” Matlaba’s agent was quoted by Isolezwe.

Matlaba struggled to get game time under coach Micho Sredojevic last season, but the player is said to be prepared to work hard to earn his place in the squad next season.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.