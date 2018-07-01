Banyana striker Smeda ecstatic after signing for Lithuanian team

Smeda is expected to depart for the Eastern European side on July 8 after signing a four-month contract – to become the fifth South African female footballer to sign a professional contract.

She follows in the footsteps of Janine van Wyk, Linda Motlhalo, Thembi Kgatlana (all Houston Dash, USA) and Ode Fulutudilu (Oulu Nice Soccer, Finland).

“This is good for South African women’s football that more and more players are going abroad as that experience can only benefit the national team,” said Smeda.

“There are many more overseas, even though they are not playing in professional leagues, but being there is a step-up in their careers – the more players we have abroad the better for our country’s future.

“I hope this move will open more doors for other South African players as we have a lot of talent in abundance. Personally, I hope this will lead to more opportunities for me to get to bigger teams and sign longer contracts.”

The 28-year-old joins a team with a rich history of winning things. They play in the highest Lithuanian league, the A Lyga, and have won 13 championships so far. The fourth one in 2005 and every championship since then, including 2017.

“I am over the moon with my move, but more so that I will be playing Champions League football. It is every footballer’s dream to play at that level.

“I will make the best of the opportunity, and try to help the team go through the qualifying stages of the Champions League and go as far as we can,” added Smeda.

This will be the first time she stays away from home for such a long period – other than times when she is in camp with Banyana.

“To be honest, I did not expect to be moving abroad. At 28, I had given up on signing for an overseas team so I am very grateful for this chance and looking forward to this great challenge,” said Smeda.

“I know it will not be easy for me as a foreigner as I now have to adapt to a new team, new teammates, new coaching methods, new environment, new style of play and many other things.

“But I am confident it will work out in the end – I just need to do what I do best and focus on my game, and enjoy myself.”

Smeda is working towards her post graduate diploma in sport development and the University of Western Cape, where she has been playing her club football.

She joins her new teammates after the conclusion of the USSA National Club Champs which start in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

Smeda’s contract ends in October and there is a strong possibility that the versatile player will miss the 2018 Cosafa Women’s Championship scheduled for September.

She was one of the star performers during the 2017 edition as she helped Banyana lift the trophy.

