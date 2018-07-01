 
PSL News 1.7.2018

Jali should have stayed in Europe – Zungu

Phakaaathi Reporter
Andile Jali of Mamelodi Sundowns

Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu believes Andile Jali should not have returned to South Africa.

Jali surprised many people when he opted to leave his Belgian side KV Oostende to join Mamelodi Sundowns.

Speaking to PowerFM this week, Zungu said Jali should have tried to find another team in Europe instead of returning to the Absa Premiership.

“Andile Jali should have stayed on in Europe. Knowledge Musona stayed and went to Anderlecht. Jali should have been patient. But he has his own mind. But I think he should not have come back,” said Zungu.

Meanwhile, Zungu has tipped Orlando Pirates to do well next season.

“In signing Jali, Sundowns are keeping the standard high. But there is Pirates now who have impressed. They played well when Rulani went there,” commented Zungu.

