Sangweni urges Pirates to sign Hlatshwayo

Hlatshwayo has been linked with Pirates for a long time and Sangweni has urged Bucs to push hard to sign the Wits captain.

“We need to beef up our defence. We need someone who will say, I will die for this team at the back. Hlatshwayo will be a perfect signing for Pirates. They need someone who is stubborn at the back. You can’t be soft if you are playing in that position. You don’t have to listen what other people are saying. If you are playing that position you need to stay focused,” Sangweni told IOL.

“Pirates need a stop nonsense type of the defender and Hlatshwayo can do that job. You must be prepared to fight for the jersey. At Pirates you have to think about the presence because you are as good as your last game,” Sangweni added.

Pirates have been busy during the current transfer period.

They have signed Meshack Maphangule, Abel Mabaso, Brilliant Khuzwayo, Vincent Pule, Linda Mntambo, Paseka Mako, Asavela Mbekile, Kudakwashe Mahachi and Ben Motshwari.

