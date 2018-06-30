Former Pirates winger Doutie secures European move

The 29-year-old last played for Indian Premier League side Jamshedpur FC, where he made seven appearances, has signed a short-term deal with the Swedish outfit.

Varnamo confirmed Doutie’s move on their official website.

“An exciting new acquisition. Outside of the players we’ve had here on trial games, Doutie is the one who has got the most out. He is an aggressive outsider who is good at challenging while having a very good fit and a nice shot.

“It is a player we have great hopes of being contributing to a strong autumn season for our IFK Värnamo (translated),” said Sports Manager Thomas Lundqvist.

Doutie joins former Pirates striker Kermit Erasmus in the Swedish second division. Erasmus is with AFC Eskilstuna.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.