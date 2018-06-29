 
menu
PSL News 29.6.2018 04:27 pm

Wits interested in selling Sundowns target

Gavin Hunt, coach of Bidvest Wits (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Gavin Hunt, coach of Bidvest Wits (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Bidvest Wits are willing to hear offers from other clubs for Gerald Phiri Junior.

Reports suggest that Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are interested in signing the left-footed player.

The Clever Boys have allowed Ben Motshwari, Vincent Phiri and James Keene to leave at the end of the season and signed Bantu Mzwakali, Mxolisi Macuphu and Brighton Mhlango.

“There is interest but that is as far as it is just now. They [Wits] are open to doing a deal,” Mitchell said on Malawian publication, Daily Times.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Mnguni gives Lakay advise on how to succeed at Sundowns   23.7.2018
Brockie likens first Sundowns goal to waiting for new born baby 23.7.2018
Tau happy to leave Brighton on loan 22.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.