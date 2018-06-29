Jali reveals his reason for moving back to SA

Jali was released from his contract with Belgian club KV Oostende and returned to the South Africa to play in the Absa Premiership.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder’s move was about family.

“The hardest part about my time in Belgium was staying alone, busy calling my family on the phone every time. It’s great being back home because I go to my kids after training. I see my kids and I play with them. It’s great to be able to be a physically present dad and do things with them,” Jali was quoted by IOL.

“There are too many things that have changed about me as a player because when I went to Belgium, I was still young at the time. I am now better at assessing the situation. The coach can give instructions, but there are some moments where you have to make a decision in a split second. I am a smarter player now.”

“I came to a team with ambition, a team that wants to win everything they participate in because I also want to win everything,” Jali said.

