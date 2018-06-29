Vries intends to give Khune a run for his money

Vries aims to leave a legacy at Chiefs after joining the Soweto giants when he was released by Baroka FC.

“Itumeleng Khune is my hero,” Vries said on the Chiefs’ website.

“I have always been following his career. He’s my role model. It’s a great opportunity to work with him. We will work hard and push each other for the better of the club.”

Vries grew up in Nambia, but says he has always supported Kazier Chiefs.

“It’s like a dream come true,” he explained.

“Rowen was the first to kick the ball out with a half volley. But Itu really mastered it.

“I am great at doing that half volley as well, I am breathing down Itu’s neck.”

“I want to be part of a squad that will bring back the glory days, because one day in the future, I want to sit in a chair and reflect, ‘That’s what we achieved.’ I want to be remembered being part of a great Amakhosi squad.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.