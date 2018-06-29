Baroka couldn’t afford to keep Khumalo

Baroka FC announced they had parted ways with Khumalo, who was appointed as the club’s technical director at the start of the 2017/18 season.

The appointment of Zambian coach Wedson Nyirenda saw the club scrap the technical director position.

“The club had to consider doing away with the position of technical director in order to maintain our financial health state,” read a statement from the club.

Khumalo says he enjoyed working for the Limpopo based club.

“The platform I was given is more than what the financial capacity requires, so for me the winner here is the platform that I was given,” Khumalo told the Sowetan.

“It was about making the brand of Baroka what it is and to make Doctor’s brand what it is too. There is a lot that Baroka achieved that people would probably not have known.

“The bottom line is I took, not a chance, but an opportunity,” Khumalo continued.

“It was an opportunity where they say, ‘here is a position and take us to another level’, and the chairman [Khurishi Mphahlele], CEO [Morgan Mamilla] and the players can attest to that because I’ve given my experience to certain people.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.