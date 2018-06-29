Billiat is a blessing to Chiefs – Ndlanya

Ndlanya is happy with the way his former side has gone about business in the current transfer window.

Chiefs have signed Khama Billiat, Andriamirado Andrianarimanana, Lehlohonolo Mirwa and goalkeeper Virgil Vries.

“Give him a free role,” Ndlanya told SowetanLive.

“To have a player like Khama is a blessing, because you can play him all over,” he said.

“But if I was the coach, I would give him the freedom and not restrict him,” continued the former Manning Rangers striker.

“Chiefs have a lot of supporters and, once he plays those one-twos or take a shot at goal, the supporters will be behind him,” Ndlanya concluded.

