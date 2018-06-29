 
menu
PSL News 29.6.2018 11:51 am

Billiat is a blessing to Chiefs – Ndlanya

Khama Billiat of Zimbabwe score a penalty during the 2018 COSAFA cup semifinals match between Lesotho and Zimbabwe at Peter Mokaba Stadium.(Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Khama Billiat of Zimbabwe score a penalty during the 2018 COSAFA cup semifinals match between Lesotho and Zimbabwe at Peter Mokaba Stadium.(Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Pollen Ndlanya says the new coach at Amakhosi needs to give Khama Billiat a free role on the field.

Ndlanya is happy with the way his former side has gone about business in the current transfer window.

Chiefs have signed Khama Billiat, Andriamirado Andrianarimanana, Lehlohonolo Mirwa and goalkeeper Virgil Vries.

“Give him a free role,” Ndlanya told SowetanLive.

“To have a player like Khama is a blessing, because you can play him all over,” he said.

“But if I was the coach, I would give him the freedom and not restrict him,” continued the former Manning Rangers striker.

“Chiefs have a lot of supporters and, once he plays those one-twos or take a shot at goal, the supporters will be behind him,” Ndlanya concluded.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Dax set to join Chiefs this week? 23.7.2018
Chiefs fans want Ndoro at Amakhosi 23.7.2018
Sundowns win Shell Helix Ultra Cup 21.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.